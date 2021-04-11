U.S. Coast Guard searching for boater in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River for a boater whose vessel capsized near the Colonial Oil dock, near downtown Savannah.

The search continued Sunday morning.

The boat containing the three people hit a barge before it capsized, according to a Savannah Fire spokesperson. Firefighters with Savannah Fire rescued a man and an infant out of the river earlier Saturday.

#ThisJustIn @USCG crews and local agencies are searching for a man in the water after his vessel collided with a dredge in the Savannah River. It was reported there were 3 people aboard, 2 were recovered after the collision and are in good condition.#D7 #USCG #Responsive #Ready pic.twitter.com/tSCBZtRlgr — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 11, 2021

According to a Savannah Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing boater until 10 Saturday night and then DNR took over after that.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is reported.