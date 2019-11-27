Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident” in Franklin County

(WFXR) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.
In a Facebook post, NCIS said Michael Brown was taken into custody “without incident” Wednesday morning, Nov. 27.
He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.
Michael Brown was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. It was the same neighborhood where Michael Brown’s grandmother lives. The city’s public schools were canceled after the sighting Nov. 14 and a half-mile area around Patrick Henry was placed on a shelter-in-place status for much of the day.
The first photos of Rodney Brown have been released by his former employer, the Western Virginia Water Authority.
The Communication Strategy and Operations Office at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where Michael Brown was stationed, released the following statement upon Brown’s capture.
We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown.
The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values.
2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter.Communication Strategy & Operations Office, 2nd Marine Logistics Group
