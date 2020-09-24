Uber to require mask-verification selfie from previous violators

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Uber on Thursday announced that riders reported to be in non-compliance with mask rules will have to take a selfie proving they are wearing a mask before their next trip in an Uber.

Since Uber implemented mask requirements for drivers and riders in May, drivers have been required to submit a selfie wearing a mask before beginning their shift. Now, the accountability is being extended to riders.

Uber believes “that accountability is a two-way street and [has] implemented policies and built technology to promote shared accountability and mutual respect.”

Over 1,250 riders have been banned from Uber since May, after repeatedly refusing to comply with the face covering requirement.