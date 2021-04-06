UK expanding vaccination services as Kentucky opens eligibility to everyone over 16

KENTUCKY (WDKY) – Kentucky’s vaccine rollout is about to once again, dramatically expand.

Some counties have already opened vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16, but, starting Monday, that eligibility will be state-wide.

Governor Beshear said Wednesday that Kentucky is ahead of schedule and the vaccine rollout. He said this is about a month earlier than President Biden has requested for states to open vaccine availability to everyone.

With more people eligible, the state will need more help administering the shots.

The University of Kentucky will be expanding its services across the state over the next two weeks.

They’ll offer vaccinations and testing at more than 20 partner locations, including nine college campuses.

“We want to make sure that the students are safe when they go back to their communities,” said Chief Joe Monroe, UK Police. “And the ones that live close by, bring their parents with them to be vaccinated if they haven’t already. We need to make sure that we are vaccinating as many people in the state of Kentucky as we can.”

Keep in mind, even though people 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, some will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. It’s the only one that’s been authorized for people 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for people 18 and older.

Testing will also be available at all 20 of UK’s new locations. So, people will know if they’re experiencing side effects or symptoms of the virus.