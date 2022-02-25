AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having an impact on the wallets of those here at home.

One of those financial impacts is the spike in gas prices. In just the last week, gas prices went up by an average of 11 cents per gallon—meaning more than $3.50 per gallon here at home.

Experts say gas prices may continue to rise over the next two to three months.

When the price of crude oil increases, gas prices go up. So when there’s turmoil is areas that supply oil to the US, it impacts the pumps here at home.

“Russia is a supplier of oil for the US so therefore if their oil gets impacted or if sanctions hit, if the government sanctions and the pipeline gets closed down for some reason, that’s why it will impact folks over here,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said.

Experts say though gas prices are expected to continue to rise, the US has other fuel suppliers and plenty of fuel at this time.

“I can’t stress this enough, don’t panic. Again, before we see kind of what’s going on in the Ukraine is going to impact our gas prices it’s going to take us another week or two,” Waiters said.

Events in the Ukraine are affecting other aspects of your wallet like your 401k.

Tony Gallo of Granite Arch Wealth says though you may see a dip, that doesn’t mean you should stop preparing for retirement.

“As awful as it feels right now with what’s going on, things will get better. We say stay the course and work with a certified financial planner that will give you independent investment advice,” Gallo said. “Whether they’re 18 or 98, they really just need to stay the course. These times will pass, something else will come up good and bad and we just advise clients to stay the course.”

Gallo says it’s crucial to speak with a financial planner before making any major changes to your investments or retirements plans.

He says to stay calm and not make decisions without expert advice.

