UNC Charlotte ID’s first COVID-19 cluster involving 8 students living off-campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte has identified its first COVID-19 cluster involving eight students living in off-campus private housing.

“The Mecklenburg County Health Department has confirmed an off-campus COVID-19 cluster involving eight students residing together in two private residences,” UNC Charlotte said.

These students isolated appropriately and have since recovered, UNCC explained.

“The University has been and will remain in close contact with the health department on all COVID-19 matters,” UNC Charlotte said in a written statement, released on Tuesday.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.

Anyone in the UNC Charlotte community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or the Student Health Center and visit the Emergency Management website for additional information about updating the University on their COVID-19 status, UNC Charlotte said.

“All faculty, staff, and students are asked to commit to the #NinersPledge to uphold community standards that will help keep Niner Nation safe,” UNCC said.

While UNC Charlotte has not yet started classes for the fall semester, the University said it’s providing notice of this COVID-19 cluster in order to raise campus and community awareness.

“The University will not broadly communicate details about individual positive cases, consistent with the State Human Resources Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as well as other privacy considerations. Those who need to know about individual positive cases will be notified during the contact tracing process,” UNC Charlotte explained.

