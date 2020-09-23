UNC Charlotte to return to select in-person instruction Oct. 1

UNC Charlotte announced its plans on reopening campus for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

The original plan was to have students return to in-person instruction next week, which is what the university will do on October 1st, for select areas of academic studies. Engineering, science labs, studio and performance arts, architecture, and the College of Health and Human Servies are among those returning.

The school says following Thanksgiving break, all classes including final exams, will remain online.

The return of students to campus will happen despite the UNC Charlotte football team canceling its game against the Tar Heels this past Saturday, citing an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests related to UNCC team members.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” Athletic Director Mike Hill.h Carolina working with us to schedule this game.”

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber held a news conference on Tuesday to announce the return.