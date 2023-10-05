CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The NCAA issued a statement Thursday regarding UNC football wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker.

According to the statement, staff determined that new information “qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver.”

The NCAA says that the information was not made available by UNC previously, despite the school’s “multiple chances to do so.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said on X/Twitter Thursday afternoon that he “wrote the NCAA last week to demand that it reconsider its unfair decision.”

The full NCAA statement reads:

“It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete’s right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards. UNC’s behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC’s own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided.”

– NCAA President Charlie Baker and Division I Board of Directors chair Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia.

UNC Head Coach Mack Brown said, “We were thrilled to find out earlier today that Tez Walker has been granted his immediate eligibility and will be available for the remainder of the 2023 season. We’re so happy for Tez. Everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream.”

Walker also released a statement after the NCAA’s decision. He said:

“I’m so excited and thankful that the NCAA has granted my eligibility to play this season. This hasn’t been easy, but I’m looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward. I always knew UNC was a special place, but it’s proved it over and over again throughout the last few months. I’ve received so much support from the University, the athletics department, my coaches, the staff and my teammates. Most of all, I’ve felt so much love from the fans. Whether it was people trying to pick me up on social media or fans chanting for me at the games, I’ve felt supported and I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. I can’t wait to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel, and play in Kenan Stadium. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time and now it will be a reality. See everyone on Saturday.”