UNC to give ownership of ‘Silent Sam’ monument to Sons of Confederate Veterans

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Sons of Confederate Veterans now owns all rights to the monument that once stood on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus known as “Silent Sam.”

A judge entered a consent judgment Wednesday morning in a lawsuit pertaining to the Confederate monument.

As part of the judgment, the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc. owns all rights, title, and interests in the monument.

The University must turn over possession of the monument to SCV.

The judgment allowed SCV to forever maintain possession of the monument outside any of the fourteen counties currently containing a UNC System constituent institution.

The UNC System said the resolution complies with existing North Carolina law, including the monuments law as provided in Chapter 100 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

“The safety and security concerns expressed by students, faculty and staff are genuine, and we believe this consent judgment not only addresses those concerns but does what is best for the university, and the university community in full compliance with North Carolina law,” said Jim Holmes, member of the UNC Board of Governors.

UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey said, “This resolution allows the University to move forward and focus on its core mission of educating students.”

SCV said the judgment was a “fair result” to the lawsuit.

The monument stood on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus for 105 years before it was torn down by protesters in August 2018.