United Way program offers easy access to opioid addiction information

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has a program that brings convenient opioid addiction information to anyone with a cellphone. The 2-1-1 Information and Referral Line’s Opioid Texting Service is a free service allowing you to receive information relating to opioid addiction through text messaging.

The service is completely confidential and available 24/7.

By texting “opioid” to 898-211, you can receive general information on opioids. You can also find opioid abuse/addiction resources for a friend, family member, or yourself. Service providers also have an option to get information about opioid abuse and addiction.

The service also helps users by offering ongoing support messages.

If you prefer a phone call to text messages, you can dial 2-1-1 at any time to speak directly with a Resource Specialist.

2-1-1 is eager to get the word out about this much-needed service in the community, as September is Pain Awareness Month and National Recovery Month and October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.

Since 2000, there have been more than 300,000 opioid-related deaths in Georgia. 90 people die every day because of opioid overdoses in the United States.