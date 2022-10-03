PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said.

The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in the incident, police said. The family left Jacksonville to stay safe from the storm, officials said.

The child’s death remains under investigation.



———————————————————————

A previous version of this story is below:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police were on scene at a Front Beach Road condo Thursday afternoon investigating an incident.

Although there is a heavy police presence in the area officials have not yet confirmed what happened at Sterling Reef Resort.

The situation began at about 2:30 p.m.

Officials have described the incident as a “fall” that involved a child but have declined to release any more information about the situation.