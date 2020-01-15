UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at McGhee Tyson air base

Initial report of a suspicious person turned out to be misunderstanding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: Officials at McGhee Tyson air base have cleared the scene and the lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

Multiple agencies had responded to the scene on initial reports of a suspicious person. The air base had gone into lockdown for suspicious activity.

Investigators at the scene confirmed that no suspicious person, nor a rifle were found.

JUST NOW: “All clear” is heard over the intercom at the base, I can hear from outside. @6News #WATE — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) January 15, 2020

EARLIER: According to Deputy Director of Public Affairs Nick Atwood with the Tennessee National Guard, the security personnel are currently working with state and federal law enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on reports of suspicious activity.

“The situation is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the agency said.

All students, instructors and everyone at the Training and Education Center at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base has been accounted for.

There are no reports of injuries and the situation is developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said its agency was assisting security forces to “investigate suspicious activity at McGhee Tyson Airbase. This is an ongoing situation involving multiple agencies. Please find an alternate route if traveling in the area of Airbase Road, as traffic is being rerouted at Callahan and Hobbs Road.”

The lockdown event was reported at 11:15 a.m.

MORE INFO: For those curious of the work done everyday at McGhee Tyson Airbase. More information on who is on base normally.



Security and law enforcement are the ONLY authorized personnel to carry weapons on base. #WATE @6News pic.twitter.com/oPKi8KuyoD — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) January 15, 2020

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

Original story:

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a situation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

According to the Public Information Officer Travers Hurst with the airbase, there is an active shooter event. The base is on active lockdown and local law enforcement is sweeping the area.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest as it becomes available.

Google Earth view of the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Blount County on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper outside the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Blount County on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

