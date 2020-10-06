UPDATE: Pine Bluff police confirm one officer is dead after shooting on Blake Street

UPDATE:
Two people believed to be involved in the shooting were also wounded. Both were treated for non-life-threatening wounds at a local hospital and later released for questioning by state police.
The homicide investigation will be led by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.
The FBI has been asked to assist in the investigation. An investigative file will be submitted to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for the consideration of criminal charges.
UPDATE:
Pine Bluff police held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to address the Officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pine Bluff earlier today.
Three officers responded to a call around 12:05 p.m. in Pine Bluff early this afternoon, when a shootout occurred.
Two officers were shot during the shootout. One officer Raff Issac a 20-year Veteran of the Pine Bluff police department is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Another officer Kevin Collins, a 5 year veteran of the PBPD was shot and pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. from injuries sustained during the shootout.
Kelsey Collins the third officer-involved was a two 2 year veteran of the PBPD was not injured in the shootout.
UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm one of the officers shot Monday afternoon has died.
Arkansas State Police, ATF and other agencies are still investigating.
Pine Bluff police say a press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. CT.
UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot.
The shooting happened at an Econo Lodge off of Blake Street.
Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.
Arkansas State Police are investigating.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.
According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.
There are no word on injuries at this time.
Several state leaders have tweeted about the shooting:
Two policemen from Pine Bluff are in the hospital after being shot earlier today.
As details continue to emerge, one thing is certain: these officers need our prayers & support. My thoughts are with their families & the Pine Bluff Police Department.-Sen. Tom Cotton
This is a developing story.
