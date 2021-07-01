UPDATE: Worker trapped, several injured after D.C. building collapse

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS are responding to a total building collapse at a construction site on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW. Four people were injured, and one man is still trapped inside the building. Two nearby homes have been evacuated.
Officials said that the collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The five-story building, which was under construction, did not have anyone besides construction workers in it at the time.
Four workers were injured and rescued immediately before being transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Responders are currently working to rescue the trapped man, and officials said that they are able to speak with him. There are no further details on his current condition.
Responders said that they expect this operation to go on for a bit longer. Power in the block will likely be affected as they are working to rescue the trapped man.
This is a developing story and will be updated.