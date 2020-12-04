UPS implements shipping limits amid holiday season

ATLANTA, GA (NBC News Channel) – UPS has imposed shipping limits on GAP, Nike and some other large retailers to manage the surge in online orders this holiday season.

The Wall Street Journal reports UPS told drivers not to pick up some packages on Cyber Monday, as the pandemic has fueled online shopping, stretching delivery networks to their limits.

It’s a temporary measure, which some drivers say they haven’t seen in previous years.

A UPS spokesman says the company will pick up packages from customers whose demand exceeds capacity, once more space becomes available.