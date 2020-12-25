UPS tractor-trailer crash spills dozens of packages on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol says dozens of packages spilled from a UPS tractor-trailer on to I-77 in Iredell County on Christmas Eve.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, on I-77 South near the 43-mile marker in Iredell County.

Troopers said a United Parcel Service (UPS) tractor-trailer was traveling south, ran off the road to the right, drove through the guardrail, and jackknifed into a wooded area.

The driver was not injured; a passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for failing to maintain lane control, Highway Patrol said.



Much of the load of packages was spilled onto the ground. UPS representatives are on scene and will be coordinating the recovery and transfer of those packages to another vehicle.

Several large wreckers are part of the cleanup process.

One lane will be closed for several more hours on Thursday, Highway Patrol said. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route or use caution when passing through the area.

