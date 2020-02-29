US and Taliban sign historic agreement

DOHA, QATAR (CNN) – A historic moment for the United States and the Taliban.

The two sides have signed an agreement that could pave the way to ending America’s longest fought war.

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo witnessed the signing in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Mike Pompeo: “I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory, victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper. Victory for the United States will only be achieved when Americans and their allies no longer have to fear terrorist threat from Afghanistan. And we will do whatever it takes to protect our people.”

Under the agreement, the US will pull troops out of Afghanistan.

In return the Taliban will reportedly agree to significantly reduce violence in the country.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday for a joint ceremony with afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

Members of congress have raised concerns about the deal.

Some lawmakers want assurances the US won’t withdraw from Afghanistan entirely.