US Coast Guard responds to jet ski crash in Little River area

A jet ski crash happened Friday afternoon in the Little River area (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Multiple agencies responded to a jet ski crash near the “South Jetty” in the Little River area Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue tells News13 that the department received the call just after 3:30 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) also said it had officers assisting the U.S. Coast Guard at the scene of the crash in the vicinity of the Little River jetties.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston said it received a report from a jet ski rental company that there had been a jet ski crash involving four people and two jet skis. A crew with the Coast Guard and SCDNR responded immediately.

The Coast Guard says all four people were rescued and transferred to EMS. No major injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston

Earlier, SCDNR said five people were involved in the crash. It’s not clear what led to the crash.

News13 is working to learn more information. Count on us for updates.