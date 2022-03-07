SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – United States senator Lindsey Graham addressed his concerns on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war during a press conference Monday.

Many topics were discussed before Graham traveled back to Washington, including conversations on local inflation and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power.

A state of complete turmoil is how U.S. senator Lindsey Graham described Ukraine as the war against Russia continues.

“You know, as you see Ukrainian people leaving in droves with just a suitcase, there’s also a flue of people going into Ukraine fighting,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Senator Graham again called on Russian citizens to take action against President Putin.

“Putin needs to be taken out by his own people, not by American soldiers,” said Graham. “I am not supporting American boots on the ground there in the Ukraine. I am not supporting a no-fly zone, but I am supporting robust military assistance to the Ukrainian military, economic aid, and we need to strangle Putin’s economy.”

On Monday morning Senator Graham spoke with concern for the American people amid the surging prices of gas and food, comparing it to a much larger picture.

“Tough days are ahead for America and the world here, but compare ourselves to the Ukrainian people,” he said.

During a time of disruption in the world, he said American’s are banding together.

“It’s been very heartening to see Democrats and Republicans working together on something. It has been very good to see unity of purpose here. Where we all agree that the Ukrainian military is worth investing in,” said Graham.

During the press conference, he called on the Biden Administration in the war efforts to take what he said to be “quicker action.”

“We are in a bad spot in the world. Oil and gas fuels the Russian war machine, the Iranian war machine. As soon as we can get off that type of fuel, the better,” said Graham.

With no end of the war in sight, Senator Graham said it is not a fight against the Russian people, rather it’s a fight against one man.

“Our fight is not with the Russian people but with Putin. He is bringing dishonor to a country,” said Graham. “He’s stolen you blind for the last 20 years, it’s not time for you to take care of Putin.”

The senator said thousands of Ukrainian civilians continue their attempt to flee to safety, many of which are being forced to shelter from Russian attacks.

The death toll of the war still remains unclear, however the U.N. said it has confirmed a few hundred civilian deaths. They also warned that the number could be a “vast undercount”.