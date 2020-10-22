US Treasury sanctions Iran for election meddling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of the Treasury on Thursday issued sanctions against Iran for attempted election interference.

According to a press release, five Iranian entities were found to have “directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in the 2020 US presidential Election, or being owned by a party involved:

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)

Bayan Rasaneh Gostar Institute

Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU)

International union of Virtual Media (IUVM)

Election meddling efforts include misinformation campaigns and “malign influence operations aimed at misleading U.S. voters.” These efforts are often “disguised as news organizations or media outlets.”

Most recently, threatening emails sent to US voters purporting to be from the US hate group ‘Proud Boys’ were linked back to Iranian actors.

The sanctions levied against the actors block “all property and interests in property of the persons designated today subject to U.S. jurisdiction,” as well as prohibit “US persons from engaging in transactions with them.”

Likewise, “foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for, or persons that provide material or certain other support to, the persons designated today risk exposure to sanctions that could sever their access to the U.S. financial system or block their property and interests in property under U.S. jurisdiction.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has created a resource to advise voters of mis/dis-information targeting the 2020 election. Click here to view.