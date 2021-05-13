USC President Bob Caslen resigns, Pastides named interim president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned.

Caslen submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, according to an email sent to students and faculty.

Trustees at the university previously refused to accept Caslen’s resignation.

The resignation comes after a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and misidentification of the school itself. A university spokesman said Caslen submitted his resignation to the board over the weekend to the board chairman, who did not accept it.

Student and faculty leaders had opposed the retired general and U.S. Military Academy superintendent, arguing he lacked qualifications to lead the university. The faculty Senate unanimously approved a no confidence vote.

Former University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides has been named interim president. Caslen’s resignation is effective Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX.