TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of South Florida football player was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Saturday, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 22-year-old Michel Dukes after authorities received a call from a victim stating that he physically assaulted them.

Following an investigation, deputies said a verbal argument had broken out between Dukes and the victim at a residence on the 4300 block of Shire Court.

Police reported that during the argument, things turned physical, and Dukes choked the victim. The sheriff’s office said Dukes is an active student at USF and a member of the school’s football team. According to USF’s football roster, Dukes is a senior running back for the team.

“I applaud this victim for coming forward,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

HCSO said Dukes is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. This is an ongoing investigation.

Dukes played football at First Baptist Church in Charleston.

Help and resources are available to all victims of domestic violence. If you are a victim, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Victims can also contact the Spring of Tampa Bay’s https://thespring.org/ crisis hotline at 813-247-SAFE.