BAY OF BENGAL (WCBD) – A United States Navy vessel named in honor of Charleston recently participated in a multi-nation maritime training exercise.
The USS Charleston, and Independence-class littoral combat ship, represented the United States in exercise La Pérouse 2023.
The French Navy hosted the exercise in the Bay of Bengal from March 13-14. India, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the UK also participated. The exercise is “designed to enhance cooperation in the field of maritime surveillance, interdiction, and air operations by progressive training and information sharing.”
According to the US Navy, crews from each country practiced integrated surface and air warfare exercises, such as live firing drills, coordinated tactical maneuvering, flight operations, simulated air-to-surface combat exercises, and communications drills.
“Exercise La Pérouse demonstrated combined combat capabilities and seamless coordination between regional Allies and partners underscoring the commitment to peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” the US Navy said.
Cmdr. Spike Lamson, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew, said “it is vital that the Indo-Pacific remains free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.” He went on to say that working with allies and partners “helps to strengthen that goal.”