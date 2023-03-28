BAY OF BENGAL (WCBD) – A United States Navy vessel named in honor of Charleston recently participated in a multi-nation maritime training exercise.

The USS Charleston, and Independence-class littoral combat ship, represented the United States in exercise La Pérouse 2023.

The French Navy hosted the exercise in the Bay of Bengal from March 13-14. India, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the UK also participated. The exercise is “designed to enhance cooperation in the field of maritime surveillance, interdiction, and air operations by progressive training and information sharing.”

230314-N-HG846-1021 BAY OF BENGAL (Mar. 14, 2023) – Mineman 2nd Class Santiago Lopez, from Bronx, New York, directs a French Navy H160 Airbus to land on the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 in the Bay of Bengal, March 14.

230314-N-HG846-1137 BAY OF BENGAL (Mar. 14, 2023) – Ships steam in formation with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 in the Bay of Bengal, March 14.

230313-N-HG846-1283 BAY OF BENGAL (Mar. 13, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carson Fogg, from Sacramento, California, salutes the pilots of an Indian Navy HAL Chetak Alouette III after take-off from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 in the Bay of Bengal, March 13.

230314-O-NR876-052 BAY OF BENGAL (Mar. 14, 2023) Participant ships of joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 sail in formation in the Bay of Bengal, March 14.

230314-O-NR876-118 Participant ships of joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 sail in formation in the Bay of Bengal, March 14.

230313-N-HG846-1099 BAY OF BENGAL (March 13, 2023) – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) leads French Navy La Fayette-class frigate FS La Fayette (F 710) and Indian navy Shivalik-class stealth frigate Sahyadri (F49) during joint training exercise La Pérouse 2023 in the Bay of Bengal, March 13.

According to the US Navy, crews from each country practiced integrated surface and air warfare exercises, such as live firing drills, coordinated tactical maneuvering, flight operations, simulated air-to-surface combat exercises, and communications drills.

“Exercise La Pérouse demonstrated combined combat capabilities and seamless coordination between regional Allies and partners underscoring the commitment to peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” the US Navy said.

Cmdr. Spike Lamson, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew, said “it is vital that the Indo-Pacific remains free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.” He went on to say that working with allies and partners “helps to strengthen that goal.”