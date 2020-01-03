UTEP head basketball coach Rodney Terry in ‘critical condition’ due to allergic reaction

UPDATE: UTEP has confirmed that UTEP men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry will not be released from the hospital.

Terry is said to be in “critical condition,” following an allergic reaction Wednesday night. He is progressing, UTEP officials said.

MIAMI, FL (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry was hospitalized prior to Thursday’s road game against FIU, according to team sources.

UTEP confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports that Terry had an allergic reaction on Wednesday night in Miami and the hospital is monitoring his condition for 24 hours. He is expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday night and will coach the team at FAU on Saturday.

Assistant coach Kenton Paulino stepped in to coach the team in Terry’s absence.

UTEP lost their Conference USA opener to FIU, 69-67. The Miners fall to 9-5 (0-1) on the season.