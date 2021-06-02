Vaccine freebies: Official list of free and discounted things for vaccinated Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. government is making it easy to find out what incentives are being offered in return for receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

This list will point you in the right direction for the deals, but requirements for getting the reward vary. Be aware you may need to show proof of vaccination.

The site Vaccines.gov helps people locate COVID-19 vaccines in their area and has information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The site also has a running list of companies offering rewards to customers and employees.

But to make it easier to find, we’ve compiled them here:

Before you get your vaccine

Lyft & Uber Free rides to vaccination sites

Bright Horizons, KinderCare, Learning Care Group, YMCA Free child care



Rewards after you get your vaccine

10% off a purchase after getting vaccinated at one of these locations Acme Albertsons Carrs Haggen Jewel-Osco Safeway Randalls Pavilions Star Market Tom Thumb United Supermarkets Vons Shaws

Premium Content to users who show vaccination status on app Bumble Hinge Match Tinder



BLK & Chispa Will boost the profile of users who show their vaccination status on the app

CVS Sweepstakes to win free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI, and cash prizes

Door Dash $2 million in gift cards to community health centers to incentivize vaccinations

Krispy Kreme A free donut to customers who show their vaccination card to prove they are fully vaccinated

Kroger Sweepstakes to win $1 million and free groceries for a year

Major League Baseball (MLB) Free tickets in June

Major League Soccer (MLS) 30% discount for in-stadium merchandise purchases and a sweepstakes to win a trip to the 2021 All-Star Game

Microsoft Thousands of Xboxes to Boys and Girls Clubs in hard-hit areas to help promote the importance of vaccinations

NASCAR A sweepstakes including 2022 DAYTONA 500 tickets

National Football League (NFL) 25% discount on merchandise and a drawing for a chance to win 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI

Spotify Sweepstakes to win tickets to Independent Music Venues

Target $5 off your purchase after getting vaccinated in a CVS based in a Target store

United Airlines “Your Shot to Fly” Sweepstakes for Mileage Plus members to win a year of free flights or a roundtrip for two in any class of service

Vitamin Shoppe A free healthy snack or beverage



Companies offering paid-time off to employees

Aldi

Allstate

Apple

Ardent Mills

AT&T

Amtrak

Bank of America

Best Buy

Chobani

Citigroup

Darden Resturants

Disney

Dollar General

General Mills

IBM

Jabil

JPMorgan Chase

Krispy Kreme

LEGO

Marriott

Martin Marietta

McDonald’s

Minuteman Press

Pepsi

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe’s

Tyson Foods

United Health Group

United Airlines

Walmart (also offering $75)

Wells Fargo

ShiptPaid (also offering $50 to its workers — known as “shoppers”)

Tractor Supply Co (also offering $50)

Additional incentives for employees to get vaccinated