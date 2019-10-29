Vehicle crashes into Goochland restaurant injuring customer

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Goochland-area restaurant Monday night, according to deputies.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred when a vehicle plowed into the Pickel Barrel restaurant, located at 12912 Plaza Drive, damaging a portion of the wall around 7:15 p.m.

A customer inside the restaurant was injured when a piece of the wall struck them. Deputies say their injuries are not severe.

The driver, an elderly woman, was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, deputies told 8News. Police did not release the condition of the woman. There is no word on if charges are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

Part of the restaurant is closed for repairs. Deputies say the crash should not impact business operations.

