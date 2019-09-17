Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Nation & World News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Cokie Roberts speaks during the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran journalist and author Cokie Roberts has died due to complications from breast cancer, her family tells ABC News.

She was 75-years-old.

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Roberts, the Louisiana native was a best-selling author and political commentator for ABC News and NPR.

She was also a regular analyst for “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

Throughout her career, she has won three Emmys and also has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

