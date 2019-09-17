Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran journalist and author Cokie Roberts has died due to complications from breast cancer, her family tells ABC News.
She was 75-years-old.
Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Roberts, the Louisiana native was a best-selling author and political commentator for ABC News and NPR.
She was also a regular analyst for “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”
Throughout her career, she has won three Emmys and also has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.