(WSPA) – Veterans Day is Friday. There are plenty of resources veterans and their families can take advantage of.

Veterans advocate Tom Von Kaenel spoke with 7NEWS about resources that are available for veterans.

One of those is the Semper Fi Veterans Barn, a veterans’ retreat with places to stay for up to two days and up to 30 veterans with friends and families can spend a day.

While there you can hike, shoot archery or relax. To register, call Kaenel at (864) 643-9197.

Other suggested resources include the local VA office, county VA office, and medical centers that can point veterans in the right direction as well as any service organization, to allow veterans to continue serving.

Von Kaenel said The Palmetto Pathfinder Program is another resource for veterans.

The website details the program as a South Carolina Veteran peer-support program that provides personal support for transitioning Veterans by connecting them to relevant resources and services in their community and assisting them in accomplishing their personal and professional goals and thriving after military service.

Von Kaenel said Colonel Dave Rozelle is the Director of Operations at the SC Department of Veterans Affairs.

Rozelle had the lower part of his leg blown off in 2003. He continued to lead troops in combat and wrote a book called “Back in Action”.

See Dave at the Clemson Sunrise Rotary 230 Madren Center Dr. in Clemson at 7 a.m. on Veterans Day.