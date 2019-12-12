Veterinarian says her dog ate poisoned meat and died after hike at Mistletoe State Park, reward offered for information

(WJBF) – A reward is now being offered for information related to reports of poisoned hamburger meat left on a trail in Mistletoe State Park.

This comes after an incident on Tuesday when veterinarian Dr. Sammi Marlene Flynn and her husband’s dog Ripit found and ate a ball of hamburger meat on a trail in the park.

Dr. Flynn states that Ripit died an hour later at Wester Veterinarian Clinic.

The incident was reported to Park officials. They say they do not put poison on any of the walking trails. Dr. Flynn and her husband are now working with the Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Natural Resources.

Dr. Flynn says they saved a piece of the meat and gave it to law enforcement. DNR tells NewsChannel 6 they will test it if possible.

To all my facebook friends who may hike in Mistletoe Park with their dogs: This afternoon while hiking within the park… Posted by Sammi Marlene Flynn on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

A $4000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction in this case. Michael Cardenaz of Zeus’s Crusaders has offered $2000. Dr. Flynn and her husband also offered up $2000.

Any donations made in Ripit’s memory should be sent to Old Dog Home of Conyers, Ga.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of the incident.

DNR asks pet owners to pay extra close attention if they plan to hike at Mistletoe State Park.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to update you on this story with more details as they become available.