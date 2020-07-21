Victim, 23, in West Blvd homicide was shot in head, police say

One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday afternoon shooting on West Boulevard near Remount, officials say.

Fox 46 reporter Derek Dellinger, who was on the scene, was told the victim killed was 23 years-old and the other victim was 30.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2:30 p.m. near 1727 West Boulevard. CMPD says roadways will be shut down for ‘a few hours’ while the investigation takes place.

One person, who police say was shot in the head, was pronounced dead on the scene, and another victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

This is the 63rd homicide of the year, exceeding last year’s troubling numbers. Last year was just the third time since at least 1984 when the city started keeping records, that Charlotte went over 100 homicides in a calendar year.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.