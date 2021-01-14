Victim in Hickory workplace shooting dies, suspects now wanted for murder

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects are wanted in a workplace shooting that left a woman dead, Hickory Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at TCS Designs located at 1851 9th Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Phelifia Marlow, 51, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem with life-threatening injuries.

Marlow succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Alexander County residents Tangela Parker and Eric Parker as suspects. Tangela was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Eric is wanted as an accessory.

She is now wanted for first degree murder for the death of Marlow and Eric is wanted as an accessory after the fact.They are both considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Both suspects are wanted by Hickory Police. They were last seen leaving the business in a 2019 Honda CRV with NC tags FAM 5669.

TCS Designs is a furniture wholesale company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-328-5551.

