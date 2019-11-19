Victim of attempted 2nd degree murder testifies in accused cop-killer trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As with each day since opening arguments in the trial of accused cop killer Grover Cannon, day five ended with explosive testimony.

Cannon is accused in the August 2015 shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, when he answered a suspicious person call in the 3700 block of Del Rio Street.

At the time of the shooting, there was an outstanding warrant charging Cannon with attempted second- degree murder in the July 2015 shooting of Darren Williams.

Williams, who was the final witness called by the state this afternoon, identified Cannon as the man who opened fire on him after he got out of his Hummer to speak with a man about selling a car in the 3100 block of Judson Street on July 15, 2015.

As he stepped out of the car, Williams said an older man motioned for him to get back in his car, but he didn’t and then a younger black male stepped up and mumbled something about rape; Williams told him he had the wrong guy, but the man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Williams, fled on foot, but the shooter continued spraying bullets and he was hit three times, in the arm, the back and ribs. Williams fled through yards and jumped a fence, finally stopping in the 3000 block of Stonewall, where he was treated by Shreveport Fire Department EMTs and transported to then University Health Hospital.

He was able to pick out Grover Cannon’s picture from a lineup of six black males, and a warrant for Cannon’s arrest was issued on July 23, just 12 days before Thomas LaValley died in the home of Latauria Cannon, Grover Cannon’s sister.

Latauria Cannon’s longtime live-in boyfriend, Edward Flakes testified Cannon had spent a lot of time at their home with them and their then 7-year-old son, he was no longer welcome after Cannon became a wanted man.

Cannon’s mother, Ramona Cannon, on Sunday testified that Cannon was wanted for shooting “the bounty hunter,” and in his cross examination, Cannon’s defense attorney asked Williams if he was a bounty hunter.

Williams said no, he found things, which could include repossessing cars, merchandise or people for parole officers.

The day began with testimony from Shreveport Police Officer Allen Alkire, assigned to the FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crimes Task Force, who found Grover Cannon crouched in a shed in the 18 hours after LaValley was slain.

Alkire described walking between two houses and seeing movement inside a dark shed and began giving verbal commands to come out as he moved closer with his handgun out. Describing the day as hot and very sunny, Alkire told the jury his eyes had to adjust to the darkness inside the shed. When they did, he saw “a male, sitting on a car seat inside the dark structure.”

He said the man was sweating profusely, and a beer can was on the ground beading condensation, meaning it was cold. Alkire said he kept repeating “let me see your hands” and as he came closer, he saw that the man was the same as the photo on the wanted poster that had been issued for Cannon.

Cannon eventually complied with Alkire’s commands, and showed his hands, and then laid on the ground with his hands behind his back as Alkire commanded. At that point a Louisiana State Police trooper came into the shed and provided cover as Alkire put handcuffs on Cannon.

Also testifying today was the LSU Trooper who transported Cannon to the Shreveport City Jail, Monnie Michalik, DNA expert who examined the clothing Cannon was wearing when he was captured, along with the two bullets found in Cannon’s pants pocket when he was arrested and the gun found in the shed where Cannon was taken into custody.

She found no DNA on the bullets or the handgun, nor was LaValley’s DNA found on Cannon’s clothes. However, there is no way to know what Cannon was wearing the day before he was captured.

Court recessed for the day at 5:42 p.m. Monday . The state’s case will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.