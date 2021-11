CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The Charleston Police Department announces arrests made during two separate protests at Marion Square and White Point Garden organized in response to the not-guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to CPD, Jerome Smalls, 71, of Charleston was arrested after exchanging words with a member of a counter-protest group and intentionally spit during the exchange at Sunday's demonstration at White Point Garden. Smalls was charged with third-degree assault and battery.