Video: Asian woman robbed, dragged by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Asian woman was robbed and then dragged by a car in San Francisco over the weekend, according to police.

Two Asian women, aged 33 and 53, reported Sunday that they were walking when three men came up behind them and tried to take a purse. The suspects and women were struggling for the purse, during which the suspects allegedly punched and kicked the women multiple times, police said.

The suspects then tried to drive away, but one of the women grabbed onto the car to get her purse. She was dragged for a few feet before she fell onto the street.

The incident was caught on video and shared with KRON courtesy of Benjamin Freemantle.

“It’s quite jarring and kind of traumatic to watch,” Freemantle said. “We didn’t know what was happening, kind of all shocked at first. I didn’t know what was happening.”

The San Francisco Police Department said both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.