MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A U.S. postal worker in Tennessee has been caught on camera tossing packages from a mail truck.

A delivery to a Collierville home wasn’t quite what the homeowner expected as the U.S. Postal Service mail carrier didn’t get out of the vehicle, and instead tossed the package before driving away.

And that wasn’t the only case.

The homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she initially noticed her parcels were ending up in strange places months ago.

“They would be in the middle of the driveway, right by the rain gutter, leaning against the garage, and I thought that was really odd because normally packages are delivered to our porch,” she said.

So, she started checking her surveillance camera footage.

“I have an inner dialogue of kinda funny things that go through my head, thinking what is going through her head when she’s just throwing packages out the window of the truck,” she said.

But ultimately, she says it’s frustrating.

“It’s just not right.”

In one case, one of the packages contained a year’s worth of contacts. Another one was bio-degradable packaging that was left out and got wet, and she ended up losing some product.

The woman filed a complaint with the postal service, who said they were investigating the situation and will work with her until the issue is resolved. She said she understands there are time constraints and stresses with the job, but she wants the issue to be addressed.

“It doesn’t excuse though treating your job that way or treating someone else’s property that way,” she said. “Just do better.”

Nestar’s WREG sent USPS part of the video, and a spokesperson responded in a statement:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing outstanding service to its customers and postal employees take great pride in their work delivering for the American public. The vast majority of the more than seven billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. The Postal Service takes the concerns of these customers very seriously and local management is researching the matter. We apologize to any customers in the Collierville area and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again.”