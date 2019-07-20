VIDEO: Savannah soldier comes home, surprises mom in tearful reunion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A soldier surprised his mom on the job Wednesday when he returned home from a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan.

The tearful reunion was all caught on camera.

Sgt. Christopher Williams quickly approached the trolley his mother, a driver for Sightseeing Savannah Tours, was on board.

The uniformed soldier stopped at the opened trolley doors taking his mom — and a boarding passenger — totally by surprise.

“Ahhh! My baby’s home!” his mom screamed, startling the man who was getting on the trolley.

The mom ran off the trolley and into her son’s arms with a huge, tearful hug.

“I’m back!” Williams told his mom.

He apologized to the startled male passenger, who replied, “That’s okay! I thought she might’ve seen a snake or a gator or something!”

Other passengers and passersby paused to watch the emotional moment between mother and son.

A woman witnessing the joyful reunion hugged Williams, saying “My son’s in the Navy, so I’m sitting here wanting to cry with you! Thank you for your service!”

Williams serves in the Georgia National Guard’s Atlanta-based Co. C, 3-121st Infantry. He currently lives in Savannah.