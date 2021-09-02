Video shows water pouring into Manhattan subway station

MANHATTAN — Water gushed into a Manhattan subway station as commuters waited for a train with rain from Ida pounding New York.

Video shows water pouring into the 28th Street station. New York City’s infrastructure has been criticized in recent months as subway stations have flooded.

At 10:15 p.m., an MTA spokesperson said people should not travel on subways. Officials said excessive amounts of water had entered tracks. Damage was caused by excessive amounts of water entering some stations.

“At this time, there is very limited train service,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Some videos made it seem as if the storm was inside the train stations.

Councilman Justin Brannan described the amount of rain as “biblical.”

“There isn’t a sewer system on the planet that can handle this much water at this rate – certainly not our ancient sewers here in New York City, some of which are still made of brick,” he tweeted.

When commuters were forced to walk through deep water in a station in July, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia called climate change an urgent crisis.

“Having pumped water out of our tunnels during Superstorm Sandy, I know extreme weather events like these won’t just go away,” she tweeted at the time. “We must invest in resiliency strategies now to protect our city and keep New Yorkers safe.”