VIDEO: Spooked elephant tramples, injures multiple people during parade

SRI LANKA (CNN) — An elephant trampled and injured at least 17 people at a festival in Sri Lanka Saturday.
The incident occurred at a 119-year-old procession honoring the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha. According to CNN, one of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another.
Seventeen people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The parade continued after the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coroner identifies victim found in woods on James Island
- Drayton Hall Plantation suffered nearly $100,000 worth of damage due to Hurricane Dorian
- Week 1 Win of the Week Presentation
- Despite Senate stonewall, Democrats focus on bills for widely-supported gun background checks
- Florida congressman looking to prevent feds from being fired for medical marijuana