Video: Stanly County assistant superintendent resigns following bizarre graduation speech

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The assistant superintendent of Stanly County Schools resigned following a graduation speech that left some scratching their heads.

The graduation ceremony took place on Friday, May 28. The bizarre speech attracted attention online, where it was shared and then taken down.

Former Asst. Superintendent Vicki Calvert was placed on leave with pay on Saturday, May 29 while the district said they were investigating the matter.

“As this is a personnel matter we cannot comment further on Ms. Calvert or the alleged conduct. This statement is on behalf of the district administration and board of Education,” the district told FOX 46 in a statement.

An emergency meeting was held at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31, to further discuss the matter.

The district later announced Monday that Calvert had resigned from her position, effective beginning May 29.

“Ms. Calvert chose the date on her own and her resignation was presented to the board this morning by the Superintendent,” district officials said.

