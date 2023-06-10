WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video obtained by Queen City News shows a train plowing through a truck stuck on the tracks in Union County Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., June 8, at Wingate’s North Main Street crossing.

TRAIN VS. TRUCK 🚆📽️ | New video shows a different angle of a train plowing through a truck stuck on the tracks in Union County Thursday. More: https://t.co/uUYNjiDGjy pic.twitter.com/bSX0LoY1F0 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 9, 2023

The driver of the commercial vehicle, Patrick Rainey, and his passenger, Dandris Lakes, were arrested at the scene following the accident, according to Wingate Police.

Patrick Rainey (left) Dandris Lakes (right)

Authorities said cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), marijuana, and an open container of alcohol were found in the vehicle. No signs of impairment were detected from the driver.

Police say possessing controlled substances is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Wingate’s City Manager told Queen City News the 18-wheeler carrying pallets of bricks got its landing gear stuck on the tracks. Before it could get out of the way of an oncoming CXS train, the truck was hit and ‘split into two.’

Train, truck crash (Courtesy: Town of Wingate)

Officials advised on Thursday, North Camden, North Main, North Stewart, and the Bivens crossings would be closed for several hours due to the crash.

The video of the collision can be watched below:

BREAKING VIDEO 🚨 | Train annihilates truck stuck on tracks in Wingate. Latest: https://t.co/WzdRfLhTSp pic.twitter.com/6rF49OzJBS — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 8, 2023

Both Rainey and Lakes have been charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

No injuries were reported in connection to this accident, authorities said.