VIDEO: Would-be robber attempts to set hotel clerk on fire

(NBC News)  A Texas hotel clerk is recovering after being set on fire by a would-be robber.

Security footage released by the Fort Worth Fire Department shows the terrifying attack that took place Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn. 

Investigators say a man entered and made robbery demands before throwing a flammable liquid on the front counter and the clerk. The man then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the liquid, which burned the clerk. 

The man then ran out the front door. He was seen getting into a white 4-door car, believed to be a Honda Accord.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man, with long hair. He was seen wearing a teal t-shirt, which he covered with a pink shirt during the crime.

