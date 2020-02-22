VIEW: Court documents investigating Lori Vallow’s missing children, Vallow to make first court appearance since arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday, charging her with Desertion and Non-Support of Dependent Children Under 18 Years of Age, which is a felony. She also faces multiple other charges linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, contacted the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona to conduct a welfare check on the child in November. JJ was supposed to be living with Lori, his adoptive mother in Rexburg, ID where they moved in early September. The Rexburg Police Department conducted the welfare check and through their research the investigation grew to include searching for Tylee.

The Rexburg Police Department say that Tylee has not been seen since Sept. 8 when she went on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with JJ, her mother and her uncle, Alex Cox. A photo date stamped Sept. 8, 2019 is the last record of Tylee having been with Lori. The police have found nobody that can confirm they have seen Tylee after that date. The police also can not confirm that anyone has seen JJ since Sept. 24. He was last seen at Kennedy Elementary School on Sept. 23. The next day, Lori informed the school that JJ would no longer attend and that she would home school him thereafter.