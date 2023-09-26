HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health and the Southside Health District are investigating complaints of illness following the Blue Ridge Rock Festival earlier this month.

According to the Southside Health District, groups who attended the event have complained of being infected with a gastrointestinal illness. In order to investigate, they are asking all festival guests to fill out a survey asking about their experience during and after the event.

VDH wants all guests, even those who are not ill, to take the survey. By collecting information from individuals who became sick and remain healthy can help identify and evaluate differences between the two groups and pinpoint the cause of this outbreak.

The information on the survey will be kept confidential and no individual data will be used in any report.