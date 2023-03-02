BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of March is Peace Corps Week, an annual celebration started in 1961 as an opportunity for the Peace Corps to honor its international impact over the past six decades and outreach to potential members.

Virginia Tech is honoring the week by hosting its first Peace Corps Recruitment event since the coronavirus pandemic. The university’s newly appointed Peace Corps recruiter, Amanda Gurley is having her first recruitment event on March 2, at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library (200 Miller St.) from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The informal event is a way for Gurley to share information about opportunities in which both the Hokie community as well as the local community can serve in the Peace Corps. As such, the event is open to anyone interested in international experiences and humanitarian service.

Gurley will share insights and impressions she has from serving in the Peace Corps in Mongolia from 2015 to 2018.