VP Harris visits Charlotte this week to discuss $1T+ infrastructure deal

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Charlotte Thursday, White House officials confirmed on Monday.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the two will be discussing the $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure deal that was agreed upon earlier this month and signed into law by President Biden.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” he said, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

Congresswoman Alma Adams will also take part in the event. No further details of the visit were given.