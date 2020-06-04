Waco PD release arrest affidavit for Laura Sanchez, mother of Frankie Gonzales

Frankie Gonzales may have been dead four days before his mother reported him missing, according to police.

Waco Police released the arrest affidavit for Laura Sanchez, the mother of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales, who was found dead in a dumpster.

Frankie Gonzales



According to the affidavit, Sanchez called police on Monday, June 1st, saying the child had disappeared from Cameron Park.

When police and volunteers could not find the child, Sgt. Jason Lundquist says Sanchez told him that Frankie had spent the weekend with her adult son in Killeen. Lundquist says other family members called that a lie.

Sgt. Lundquist says Sanchez’s brother called him on Tuesday and said she confessed about the death of Frankie.

During an interview, Sanchez allegedly confessed she was the only one taking cares of Frankie when he died on May 28th. In the affidavit, Sanchez says she kept his body in her house until May 30th, and then placed him in the dumpster behind a church near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

You can read the full arrest affidavit here:

Sanchez faces one count of injury to a child at this time. She is in the McLennan County Jail under the name Laura Villalon, on a bond of $500,000.