RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Bakker.

This is happening near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads. Sheriff Baker said this happened sometime after 11 p.m. Thursday night.

“It breaks my heart to have to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded…after about 11 p.m. last night in the line of duty,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “We will find who’s responsible.”

Sheriff Baker asked for prayer and patience as they continue to investigate what happened.

Wake County deputies and Raleigh police have Battle Bridge and Auburn roads blocked near the scene.

Law enforcement is looking for the suspect and this is an active investigation.

