Walgreens to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine in NC on Feb. 12; other pharmacies preparing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina considers adding providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens will be coming online next week. The national pharmacy chain is getting the vaccine in North Carolina through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

In an email to CBS 17, Walgreens said it has been allotted 31,200 doses for the state. The doses will be distributed among 300 of their stores. It will begin administering them on Feb. 12. People can begin signing up on their website on Feb. 9.

Walgreens said it would be following the state guidelines and priority groups. Vaccinations will be done only by appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Other independent pharmacies are also preparing. That includes Falls River Pharmacy in North Raleigh.

Travis Holshouser, the owner and pharmacist manager, said it’s been preparing.

“As an independent pharmacy, we’re kinda embedded in the community the way it is and we just want to see the community get better,” he explained.

They’ve been in business for almost 16 years. They know their customers and have experience running flu shot clinics.

“We have families whose kids were born and now they’re driving. So that makes me feel old, but it’s great to have a loyal customer base,” Holshouser said.

He said he’s doing his best to prepare, learning about the distribution process, the software, and best practices.

Still, Holshouser said he doesn’t know any specifics yet.

“It can be frustrating, but it’s nice to have a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen was asked about Walgreens getting the vaccine Tuesday afternoon:

“They will be getting a very small amount of vaccine at a few of their locations. We’re still working through exactly where that will be,” Cohen said.