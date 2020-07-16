Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage

(WJW) — Walmart is one of the latest nationwide retailers to announce that a coin shortage has affected its business. Customers are now asked to use credit cards or debit cards when making purchases.

“Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the affects of the nation-wide coin shortage,” spokesperson Avani Dudhia told WJW. “We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash.”

While cash is still accepted at all Walmart stores, some self-checkout registers will only allow customers to pay with a card.

The coin shortage was caused due to a supply chain disruption since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, government officials have explained.

“What’s happened is that, with the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy has gotten all — it’s kind of stopped,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said during a virtual hearing with the House Financial Services Committee last month.