Walmart to implement seniors only shopping, item limitations

BENTONVILLE, A.R. (WCBD) – Walmart has implemented more changes in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to a press release, the earliest any Walmart store in the U.S. will open is 7:00 a.m.

Any stores that normally open later than 7:00 a.m. will open at their usual time.

Stores will close at 8:30 p.m. to allow employees ample time to restock items and thoroughly sanitize the stores.

Although hours are changing for customers, employees will be working their regular shifts and full hours.

Additionally, every Tuesday from March 24-April 28, customers 60 years and older will be able to shop for one hour before stores officially open.

To ensure that effort is focused on the areas that need it most, Auto Care Centers are being temporarily shut down. Vision Centers will still be operational, but will provide essential services only, “such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.”

Item limitations will be placed on certain items, including cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, paper products, water, milk, eggs, formula/baby food, wipes, and diapers.